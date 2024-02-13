£60m Arsenal transfer target has been tipped to join Chelsea in the summer

Despite Arsenal’s interest, pundit Robbie Mustoe thinks Ivan Toney will sign for Chelsea this summer.

A transfer for the Brentford striker was strongly suggested for Mikel Arteta’s team before to the January transfer window.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations made it impossible for the Gunners to finance a deal for the 27-year-old in the end.

But Arteta still sees Toney as a strong target and could make a move for him in the summer transfer window, as the Gunners aim to add a striker to their team.

The Emirates Stadium is being mentioned as a potential destination for Toney since Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah haven’t exactly been Arsenal’s most productive players this season.

Robbie Mustoe, though, thinks the Englishman would be a good addition to Chelsea and sees the striker making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Mustoe explained his reasoning for thinking Toney will end up at Chelsea while speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast.

“I think Chelsea is the fit,” he said. “If it’s going to be this summer, he’s in the last year of his contract, so £60 million.

He added: “I think he is a Chelsea-type player for me. We’ve seen Diego Costa, Drogba, aggressive, maverick centre-forwards.”

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to add a striker to their squad in the summer and both have been linked with moves for Toney and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

Without European football, luring a player like Toney to Stamford Bridge may prove to be difficult, particularly if Arsenal becomes more interested.

Arteta’s team can offer Toney a stable environment, a team that has developed well and could win the league title soon. Meanwhile at Chelsea, the uncertainty surrounding manager Mauricio Pochettino and their inconsistent form might not attract the England international striker.