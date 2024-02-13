Arsenal and Liverpool given a huge boost in Neto chase

Although there’s another few months until the summer transfer window opens for business, Arsenal, Liverpool and other clubs will almost certainly be laying the foundations for deals behind the scenes.

The Gunners will want to be ahead of the pack when it comes to securing their top targets, and in order to do just that they need to be primed and ready to flick the switch once the window opens.

One player that Mikel Arteta apparently has his eyes on is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ highly-rated attacker, Pedro Neto.

The 23-year-old Portuguese is also believed to be coveted by Liverpool, though Jurgen Klopp’s departure could put paid to their interest at this point.

According to Fichajes, both sides have been handed a huge boost in their potential pursuit of the player, given that Wolves are apparently keen to cash in.

Whilst the outlet don’t mention a fee, only that it would take a considerable offer to see Wolves allow him to move on, both Arsenal and Liverpool would appear to be well placed financially to accede to the wishes of the Midlands-based side.

The player himself may also consider a switch to a supposed bigger Premier League club to be of benefit to him at this stage of his career.