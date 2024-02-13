Arsenal considering cashing in on versatile first-team star

Despite signing him just last summer, Arsenal are reportedly already preparing for Kai Havertz’s exit.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Gunners are ‘out of patience’ with the underperforming playmaker and are now looking to cash in at the end of the season.

Joining from rivals Chelsea after Arsenal agreed a deal worth a whopping £65 million (Sky Sports), Havertz, 24, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, was expected to turn his form around.

That hasn’t quite happened for the 24-year-old though. Despite his position changing from an outright striker to a central midfielder, and more recently to a false nine, Havertz has struggled to adapt to life at the Emirates and has been considered a disappointing signing overall.

Consequently, according to these latest reports, the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet, who earlier in his career was heavily linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, once again finds himself facing an uncertain future.

Unlikely to recoup the fee they paid for him less than 12 months ago, Arsenal must decide whether or not to cut the 24-year-old’s contract short or stick with him beyond the current season.

Since his high-profile move from Stamford Bridge, Havertz, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored five goals and registered one assist in 33 games in all competitions.