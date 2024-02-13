Arsenal considering cashing in on versatile first-team star

Despite signing him just last summer, Arsenal are reportedly already preparing for Kai Havertz’s exit.
That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Gunners are ‘out of patience’ with the underperforming playmaker and are now looking to cash in at the end of the season.
Joining from rivals Chelsea after Arsenal agreed a deal worth a whopping £65 million (Sky Sports), Havertz, 24, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, was expected to turn his form around.
That hasn’t quite happened for the 24-year-old though. Despite his position changing from an outright striker to a central midfielder, and more recently to a false nine, Havertz has struggled to adapt to life at the Emirates and has been considered a disappointing signing overall.
Consequently, according to these latest reports, the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet, who earlier in his career was heavily linked with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, once again finds himself facing an uncertain future.
Unlikely to recoup the fee they paid for him less than 12 months ago, Arsenal must decide whether or not to cut the 24-year-old’s contract short or stick with him beyond the current season.
Since his high-profile move from Stamford Bridge, Havertz, who has four-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored five goals and registered one assist in 33 games in all competitions.
Doesnt seem as tho this is in touch with reality! Havertz has been excellent in the last few months and against West Ham he again linked so much together. always works hard and rarely put a foot wrong. mind you the report is based on some spanish report who probably dont even see the game. can only assume this is a wanna generate clicks piece of new?
EXCEELLEEENNNTTT???????????????
Have we watched different matches? What are your stats from. Havertz is embarrassed himself by what you wrote sir.
He has 2 years that he shone with Leverkuson and nothing else after that sir. Common! Get serious with your comments
I don’t understand, he is intergal to way arsenal are now playing, y these nonsense articles, do you get paid, by the letter. Sad
Agreed. This is made-up nonsense.
This is absolutely great news.
Havertz has been a horrendous signing which in effect has set us back two full years and means wr are only scrapping for top 4 this seadon not the title. Frankly Artets is lucky to still be in his job after this total shambles of a signing.
Havertz will go down as Arsenal worst ever PL wra signing.
I agree. Maybe not the worst but one of the totally wrong signing. That’s not the player Arsenal need and his skills are way below expectation. Hes got the mind to see things but body doesn’t follow it and he can not score goals…
Hope that someone will offer a good money for him and we will all be happy to replace him with a quality player.
Not this team, not this league.
Cashing in on him is the right attitude right now. Common Arsenal, do it