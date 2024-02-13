Arsenal considering summer move for Brighton star Kaoru Mitoma

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are reportedly considering making a move for Brighton & Hove Albion player Kaoru Mitoma during the next transfer window.

In recent years, the Gunners have proven that they are a serious contender for the Premier League title. However, Mikel Arteta’s team has to add new players to their squad in order to remain at the top of their game.

It seems Arsenal are considering adding an attacker before the start of next season to bolster their front line. The North London club is reportedly a major “admirer” of Mitoma and may try to make a move for him in the off-season, according to the TEAMtalk report.

According to a recent report from Football Transfers (via TEAMtalk), Brighton are ready to let the Japanese to leave the team at the end of the current campaign, and they plan to seek a payment of about £51 million. Arsenal will thus need to pay a high price to get his signature.

Arsenal won’t have an easy time signing Mitoma since Liverpool and Manchester United are also eager to get him.

For Brighton, Mitoma has recently put up strong performances that have helped his team make it to a European tournament for the first time ever.

If Arsenal decide to sign the extremely talented 26-year-old, it would be a wise move to back up Gabriel Martinelli. It would be intriguing to watch, though, if the North London team decides to take serious action this summer in an attempt to capture the Brighton star.

Next weekend, Arsenal will play Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor Stadium after a decisive 6-0 victory over West Ham United.

In order to keep chasing the title, Mikel Arteta’s team will be looking to defeat Vincent Kompany’s team and extend their winning streak.