Confirmed Copenhagen vs Man City team news: Jack Grealish starts

Man City are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night as they travel to Copenhagen for the first leg of their Last 16 tie.

The defending champions come into the match having won every game in the Group Stage and are currently in great form having won their last 10 games in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to overcome a tricky task on Saturday against Everton but two goals from Erling Haaland helped Man City over the line.

The Premier League champions will be heavy favourites for Tuesday night’s match and Guardiola has made four changes from the victory over the Toffees with Akanji, Nunes, Alvarez and Doku being replaced by Walker, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish.

Tonight's squad in ?? XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Wright, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/jE78xUkmHT — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 13, 2024

[morestoires latest]

As for Copenhagen, the Danish side finished second in their group, an achievement that resulted in Man City’s rivals Manchester United being dumped out of the competition early.

Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten 4-3 when they travelled to the Parken Stadium back in November and it is hard to see Man City suffering the same faith.

Copenhagen face a daunting task and it is fair to say that they will be happy to just still be in the tie ahead of the second leg.

The Danish side were 3-1 winners over Molde last time out in The Atlantic Cup and Jacob Neestrup has named a strong team to take on the Champions League holders.