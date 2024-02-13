Exclusive: Arsenal are well positioned for Ivan Toney despite Man United interest

Ivan Toney has recently returned from his eight-month long suspension and is already making an impact in the Premier League with three goals in four matches.

Brentford know that they will not be able to keep the English striker in the summer and are ready for an auction.

Thomas Frank and the board at the West London club are currently evaluating proposals from various suitors that start from around £55m.

From Toney’s perspective, he is absolutely ready for the big leap to a top Premier League club.

He’s been followed for a long time by Manchester United, even though they preferred Rasmus Hojlund last summer.

The Red Devils will have competition for his services, however, with Arsenal now well positioned to be able to make a tempting offer to both the Bees and the striker.

Despite some previous links with Chelsea, it’s the Gunners that are now fully in the race for the Brentford ace, especially in light of the fact that they will sell Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season.

In fact, Nketiah is attracting the interest of many English clubs who would like to offer him a key role in their squads.