Exclusive: Chelsea’s unequivocal stance on Mudryk revealed

Like many Chelsea players this season, Mykhailo Mudryk has struggled to reproduce his best form for the club.

There’s likely to be many reasons for the same, including but not limited to, the meddling of owner, Todd Boehly, in the make up of the first team squad.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest manager to be tasked with trying to keep the Blues challenging for honours whilst seemingly having the rug pulled from under him every time Boehly sees an opportunity to put more money in club coffers.

For example, Conor Gallagher, a two-goal hero against Crystal Palace on Monday night, and a player that has been captain of the club in Ben Chilwell’s absence, is likely to be sold in the summer because of his sale accruing pure profit for the club.

It makes Pochettino’s job almost impossible, though the club have dug their heels in where Mudryk is concerned.

“It’s true that Bayern made a phone call to Chelsea to ask about Mykhailo Mudryk’s availability, but they were given an immediate ‘no’ from the Blues because they wanted to keep him,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“It wasn’t even a negotiation, just a basic request, nothing more. The phone call lasted a couple of hours and, in the end, once it became clear that Chelsea weren’t interested in playing ball, Bayern were more than happy to sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

“Chelsea remain more than happy with Mudryk at the moment anyway, and are not entertaining any offers for his services.”

Having only just turned 23 years of age, there’s clearly a lot more to come from the Ukrainian, and Chelsea can’t run the risk of watching the player come good anywhere else.

He does need to be given a much longer run of consecutive games than he has had to this point in order to prove his worth though.