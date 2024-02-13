This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Too early to speculate where De Ligt will play next season

Matthijs de Ligt remains a player to watch for this summer.

There have been rumours linking him with Man United but that’s an obvious link to make as he has a good connection with Erik ten Hag going back to their Ajax days, but guys there’s nothing in this so far.

Man United’s business in the summer transfer market will depend on the new director of football. We are still waiting for an announcement on that, so it’s too early to say or speculate on whether the Red Devils will make a move for De Ligt.

Arsenal are looking into defenders for the summer it’s true, but their preferred targets are not something that’s been decided upon yet either.

I think just in general, de Ligt could be one to watch as he’s not so happy with the current situation at Bayern, particularly after Thomas Tuchel left him out of the starting line-up in the defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

Chelsea’s firm ‘no’ after Bayern courted Mudryk

It’s true that Bayern made a phone call to Chelsea to ask about Mykhailo Mudryk’s availability, but they were given an immediate ‘no’ from the Blues because they wanted to keep him.

It wasn’t even a negotiation, just a basic request, nothing more. The phone call lasted a couple of hours and, in the end, once it became clear that Chelsea weren’t interested in playing ball, Bayern were more than happy to sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

Long-term interest in Bruno Guimarães remains There is a lot of noise surrounding Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, and I said about PSG’s interest in Bruno already last summer and this January. The interest has been there for a long time but nothing more as Newcastle never made him available in the summer or in January.

At the moment, I’m not aware of anything regarding Chelsea being interested in the player either despite reports elsewhere.

Bruno is 100% focused on Newcastle right now, and in the summer his £100m clause will be active… then we will see what happens.

Modric and Kroos have earned the right to decide their futures

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best players in the world and they have earned the right to decide what they want to do in terms of staying at Real Madrid or not.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he believes that players should retire when they’re still at the top, but it’s completely up to Kroos and Modric now – Real Madrid are just waiting on their decision.

Aside from Kroos and Modric, there is the potential left-back situation with Alphonso Davies as discussed, and let’s see if a new right-back could also be a topic too, based on opportunities.