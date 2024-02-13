Exclusive: Out of favour Bundesliga ace has good connection with ten Hag says Romano

With Man United seemingly turning the corner in terms of results and performance levels, Erik ten Hag’s will surely be pleased that his side should now be judged as injury concerns are subsiding and the players have been given time to work together for a longer period.

The Dutchman has been under pressure for months now given how poorly his side have played for the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, but the fact remains that with 14 games left of the season, the Red Devils have clawed themselves up to sixth position and are just six points from the Champions League spots.

They’ve also hit a rich vein of form just at the right time, with three of their next five Premier League games against teams in the bottom four.

If they’re able to end the season in the top four, it makes them a much more attractive proposition to potential new signings, one of whom has a prior association with ten Hag.

“Matthijs de Ligt remains a player to watch for this summer. There have been rumours linking him with Man United but that’s an obvious link to make as he has a good connection with Erik ten Hag going back to their Ajax days, but guys there’s nothing in this so far,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside

“Man United’s business in the summer transfer market will depend on the new director of football. We are still waiting for an announcement on that, so it’s too early to say or speculate on whether the Red Devils will make a move for De Ligt.”

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the towering 24-year-old, but Romano is equally as definite about their current thoughts.

“Arsenal are looking into defenders for the summer it’s true, but their preferred targets are not something that’s been decided upon yet either,” he added.

From the player’s point of view, leaving him on the bench for the entire game against Bayer Leverkusen – a match which ended in a 3-0 defeat for the Bavarians and opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table – is likely to be the last straw.