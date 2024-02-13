“He’s not world-class” – Rio Ferdinand believes “unreal” Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is not world-class

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand has stated that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is not “world-class” despite being one of the most exciting players in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has been a regular in Mikel Arteta’s team since the Spanish coach took over at the Emirates Stadium and the England star has developed into one of the best wingers in the World.

At such a young age, Saka has gone on to play 210 times for the North London club, scoring 51 goals and providing 53 assists for his teammates.

The Arsenal star shun again at the weekend in the Gunners’ 6-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday afternoon, where he picked up a brace to take his tally for the season to 13 in all competitions.

Despite all this Ferdinand has stated that Saka is “not world-class”.

Speaking on the latest episode of Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand said about the Arsenal star: “Not yet. Listen, I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid.

“But I think, it’s almost like what is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages.

“Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet.”

Saka became the youngest player in more than 40 years to reach 50 goals for Arsenal at the weekend and will continue to make history at the North London club. This is a bizarre claim from Ferdinand as the 22-year-old is certainly world-class and has shown it on several occasions throughout his short career.