Timo Werner could be permanently signed by Tottenham Hotspur during the forthcoming summer transfer window, according to club insider Paul O’Keefe.

During the January transfer window, Werner came to Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig. His six-month contract has a £15 million option to become permanent.

Werner has had a strong debut for Tottenham, appearing in four games and dishing out two assists since his arrival.

In response to a question concerning the possibility of Spurs permanently signing Werner, O’Keefe gave his confident response, saying, “Probably. Very cheap considering.”