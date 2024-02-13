Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly in line to leave Spurs at the end of the season.

According to journalist Paul Brown, the Denmark international, who was heavily linked with a switch to Juventus in January, is ‘almost certain’ to get a transfer out of London at the end of the current campaign.

Despite being a regular starter for Ange Postecoglou, the 28-year-old, following the recent signing of youngster Lucas Bergvall, is set to fall further down the Aussie manager’s pecking order.

“I think Hojbjerg is almost certain to leave Tottenham in the summer,” Brown told GiveMeSport.

“He’s been available for the right price in the last two windows. He is willing to move on if a new challenge arises. He is not the first choice in his position, and at this stage of his career, I think he wants to be playing somewhere where he can start week-to-week.

“Three or four massive clubs have been sniffing around him for the last few months, and I think he would jump at the chance to join. None of them were willing to do a permanent deal for the kind of money that Spurs wanted. They were looking at loans primarily, which is not of interest to Tottenham. But I think in the summer that might change. His price will drop slightly because his contract has less time to run, and I think he will likely leave.”

Since joining the Lilywhites from Southampton four years ago, Hojbjerg, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has scored 10 goals and registered 16 assists in 171 games in all competitions.