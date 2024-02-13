Jurgen Klopp ready to add 12-goal 18-year-old to Liverpool squad, Reds bosses very impressed

Liverpool’s coaching team have already promoted teenager Lewis Koumas to the Reds’ first-team training but the plan is to get him into more matchday squads.

The 18-year-old was named in Liverpool’s squad for their Premier League clash against Burnley last Saturday as the youngster has been impressing the coaching staff at the Merseyside club, reports Football Insider.

Koumas has had a very prolific campaign so far, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists across just 15 appearances in all age-group competitions.

The youngster is a versatile player who can play as a midfielder, on the wing and as a forward. This is a quality Premier League coaches like and it will open up doors to opportunities at Anfield.

Koumas is lucky that Liverpool are a club that will give their young players the chance to prove themselves if they are deemed good enough having been watched at training.

Conor Bradley is the latest star to have nailed down a place in Klopp’s squad and that follows players such as Jarell Quansah and Bobby Clark, who have also been given minutes by the German coach this season.

Koumas is a name for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on as the young talent could be given a chance to prove himself over the coming months.