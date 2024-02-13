Former Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna is reportedly an option to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.

McKenna, 37, is enjoying an excellent second full season in charge of Ipswich Town. The 37-year-old oversaw the Tractor Boys’ promotion to the Championship in his first full season and looks on course to secure a spot in the play-offs this campaign.

Consequently, curiosity about the former Manchester United employee is mounting, and according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Palace are among the clubs most interested.

Hodgson’s position in the Selhurst Park dugout is under threat following an abysmal spell that has seen Palace win just two of their last 13 Premier League games. After seeing Palace slip to 15th in the table, just five points from safety, the 76-year-old is most fans’ pick to lose his job next.

And should Eagles owner Steve Parish confirm those fears, McKenna is believed to be in line to make his long-awaited return to the Premier League — this time as a manager in his own right though.

Since the start of last season, Northern Ireland’s McKenna, whose contract at Portman Road runs until 2025, has averaged 2.10 points per game and lost just eight Championship games.