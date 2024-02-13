Leeds fans are bracing themselves after seeing latest Instagram activity of winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 22-year-old posted a photo of himself celebrating a goal with his teammates and Lutsharel Geertruida, his former Netherlands teammate commented “yes, leaving very quickly in the summer!”.

Summerville is tearing EFL Championship apart this season with Leeds United. He has scored 14 goals and has added 7 assists so far this season.

This is bad news for all Leeds fans considering Summerville’s relationship with Geertruida and how close they are.

Teams like Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton have expressed interest in his services and Leeds will be in big trouble next summer if they don’t manage to get promoted to Premier League.