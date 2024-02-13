Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Lloyd Kelly at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old defender will be out of contract in the summer and several clubs are thought to be keen on securing his services.

A report from HITC claims that Italian clubs Juventus and Roma have already spoken to the player regarding a potential move. Newcastle United are keen on the 25-year-old as well.

Liverpool and Tottenham are ready to make their move for the versatile defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Kelly will be hoping to join a big club and compete for major trophies. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a fullback. He could be a useful option for the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Liverpool need to bring in a replacement for Joe Matip, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season and the 25-year-old Bournemouth defender would be the ideal fit.

He is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact. He could be a reliable backup for Andrew Robertson as well during rotation and injuries.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, the north London outfit have three quality central defenders in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, and Radu Dragusin. Another versatile defender like Kelly could complete the defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

Whoever ends up signing the versatile defender on a free transfer will have a major bargain on their hands.