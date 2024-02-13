Pedro Neto is a transfer target for both Liverpool and Arsenal and Wolves are reportedly willing to accept an offer of about £60 million to let him leave during the summer transfer window.

The dynamic winger, who has been one of the team’s standout players this season, signed a new contract in March 2022 and is now bound to Molineux through the summer of 2027.

The Portuguese star’s brilliant form this season has seen him being linked to moves to Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

According to Football Insider, Neto is a key asset who might be sold to free up cash and allay Molineux’s financial worries. Wolves will be under pressure to sell this summer in order to generate money for new signings in the next window.

Liverpool’s strong interest is a result of ongoing concerns over Mo Salah’s long-term future at Anfield, particularly in light of Jurgen Klopp’s confirmation that he would leave in the summer.

Neto has been in outstanding form since his comeback in late December, despite suffering a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

In fact, the 23-year-old has racked up eight assists to tie for second place in the Premier League in addition to his three goals.

In order to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, the report also states that Wolves are unlikely to make any summer additions until July.

Molineux officials are now expected to take a £60 million price for a player who has also caught Arsenal’s attention.

In order to give competition for his existing wide players, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is eager to get the player on board.

Salah’s situation will undoubtedly affect any summer transfer, although it is still believed that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the pacey winger.