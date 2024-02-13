Liverpool edging closer to appoint Jurgen Klopp replacement with final decision made

It appears that Liverpool are leaning heavily toward Xabi Alonso in their pursuit of selecting the ideal manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Bayer Leverkusen manager is attracting interest from several clubs around Europe. The Liverpool owners feel he is the perfect manager to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

This past weekend, Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen team crushed Bayern Munich, significantly enhancing his resume.

Tuttomercatoweb claims that when it comes to moving to get Alonso, Liverpool are clearly in the lead.

As per the report, Bayern Munich are looking at Alonso considering Thomas Tuchel’s uncertain future at the club, while Barcelona are just as interested as Liverpool to appoint Alonso, whose father played for the La Liga club.

It is said, meanwhile, that Liverpool was the team that pushed first to appoint Alonso. It also explains why Real Madrid, one possible obstacle, won’t be pursuing Alonso due to their loyalty to Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool could have a clear run at Alonso in that case. The Spaniard’s Bayer Leverkusen team are unbeaten in their last 31 matches and they could finally become the team to topple Bayern Munich in Germany this season.

The only thing that works against Alonso is his experience and the standards and demands at Liverpool will be completely different to what he has faced at the German club.

The scrutiny in England and for a manager of Liverpool is severe than at a German club which he joined with relatively no pressure and expectations.

Other names being linked with the Liverpool job are Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.