Liverpool are keen on the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is having a fine season in the Bundesliga and he has helped the German outfit secure top spot on the table.

Wirtz has chipped in with eight goals and 15 assists across all competitions already and he has been the heart of Leverkusen’s creative unit this season. The German midfielder is versatile enough to operate as the number ten as well as a winger. He could be an asset for Liverpool if they can get a deal done.

As per the Mirror, Liverpool scouts were in attendance this Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen dismantled Bayern Munich in the league. They will have been impressed with Wirtz, who did well with his link-up play and passing in the final third.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool come forward with an offer to sign the midfielder at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old playmaker is widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football, and Liverpool could certainly use someone like him. His versatility will be an added bonus, if the Reds managed to secure his signature.

Wirtz will get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can secure an agreement with the German club.

Wirtz has the tools to develop into a world-class playmaker and he could be a superb future investment for the Reds.