Liverpool are reportedly keen on improving their defensive options and they have identified Piero Hincapie as a potential target.

A report from the Mirror claims that Liverpool scouts were in attendance to watch the Ecuador international in action on Saturday when Bayer Leverkusen picked up a thumping win over Bayern Munich.

The player’s agent has previously confirmed that Liverpool were keen on signing the 21-year-old central defender and he is likely to cost around £50 million.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the defender at the end of the season. It is no secret that they could use a quality left-sided central defender who is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well.

Hincapie would be an upgrade on Joel Matip and he could be the ideal alternative to Andrew Robertson during rotation and injuries

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite tempting for the Bundesliga defender and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be hard to turn down.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been linked with the Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. If Liverpool decide to appoint Alonso as their next manager, they could have an edge in the race to sign Hincapie. The Ecuador international could be tempted to reunite with the Spanish manager in the Premier League.