Liverpool reportedly keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options and they could look to make a move for the Dutch attacker.

Malen has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Reds. He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he would be available for a fee of around €40 million. The report further states that Liverpool would have no problems paying the reported asking price for the 25-year-old attacker.

The Dutchman has shown his quality in the Bundesliga in recent seasons and there is no doubt that he’s good enough for the Premier League. However, he might not be a regular starter for Liverpool next season.

The Reds already have players like Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah at their disposal. Malen would be a squad player for the Reds and it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old is prepared to accept such a role. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he will want to play regularly for a top club.

The report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool after prepared to begin talks with the German side regarding a move for the versatile attacker. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.