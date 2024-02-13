Man City have signed their first player ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, 19-year-old has 14 goal contributions this season

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have completed the signing of Girona winger Savio ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as the 19-year-old continues to shine in Spain.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the transfer is done and that the player is ready to move to Manchester in July.

The transfer journalist reported Man City’s interest in the Girona player last week and also stated that there was interest in the youngster from German and English clubs.

This is an exciting signing for Man City as Savio has been shining for Girona during the current campaign as Michel’s team tries to fight for the La Liga title with Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 19-year-old has contributed with seven goals and seven assists across the 28 matches he has played in all competitions and his efforts have earned him this move to Manchester.

More Stories / Latest News
26-year-old Tottenham player ready to join English club on one condition
25-year-old wants improved Liverpool deal, could become their highest earner
Pep Guardiola makes big claim about Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career

The Brazilian is on loan at the La Liga club from Troyes but all of these clubs are owned by the City Football Group. The organisation’s top club is Manchester City and everyone involved feels it is time that the winger makes the move to the Premier League.

Savio will have a huge fight on his hands to become the starting left-winger at City next season as Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish are currently battling for the role

The 19-year-old is unlikely to be a starter for the Premier League champions next season and given his young age, will be allowed time to develop under the best coach on the planet, Pep Guardiola.

More Stories Savio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.