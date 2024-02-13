Manchester United and Spurs are reportedly showing the most interest in signing Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season.

The young defender is enjoying a fine breakthrough campaign which has included 21 Premier League starts. Scoring a crucial equaliser during Everton’s 2-2 draw against Spurs 10 days ago, the 21-year-old’s stock continues to rise.

And according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, there are already two clubs leading the race to lure him away from Goodison Park in the summer. United and Spurs are believed to be ‘making the most concerted effort at this stage’.

Both clubs are on the lookout for talented, young and homegrown talent and Everton’s number 32 ticks all of those boxes.

Although Everton aren’t powerless to stop the defender from leaving due to his contract running until 2027, relegation to the Championship would certainly see their position weakened.

Currently sitting 18th in the table after 24 games, but just one point from safety, Everton will need to dig deep if they’re to save their season, as well as ensure the club can extract the maximum from departing players.