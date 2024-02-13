According to Inter Live, Manchester United are prepared to give Victor Lindelof as a makeweight in exchange for Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard at the end of the season.

Last summer, the Red Devils had strong interest in signing Pavard from Bayern Munich, but Financial Fair Play prevented them from affording to do so.

United wanted to sell Harry Maguire last summer in order to generate funds, but the former Leicester City star refused to leave the club, changing the club’s transfer plans. That decision from Maguire prevented United from making a move for Pavard.

As per the report from Inter Live, United are still “strong” on Pavard’s profile. This summer, the team may make an offer to sign the World Cup winner.

At his current valuation of about €40 million, United are willing to pay less for Pavard by including former Inter target Lindelof as a makeweight.

However, given Lindelof’s minimal playing time throughout the year, a move looks improbable given that the Nerazzurri are no longer persuaded by him.

There would not be any “positive factors” for Inter in the trade, according to Inter Live. With so many offers coming from Saudi Arabia this summer, Lindelof is more inclined to accept a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Swede’s future lies away from Old Trafford as the club decided to extend his contract recently in order to maintain his resale value.

After falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, the former Benfica defender is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

After coming close to signing Pavard last summer, United can finally complete the deal this summer. The Red Devils’ inability to recover money from player sales caused the discussions to collapse, though. Eventually, the team gave Jonny Evans a short-term deal.