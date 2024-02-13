Man United opt against offering first-team midfielder another new contract

Manchester United are in no rush to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract.

Enjoying an excellent breakthrough, Mainoo, 18, has been a rare positive in United’s season. The 18-year-old, who made his debut just over 12 months ago, has quickly become one of Erik Ten Hag’s most important players.

The talented midfielder already has a Premier League goal to his name after he scored a crucial late 4-3 winner against Wolves at the start of the month.

Labelled a ‘generational talent‘ by teammate Rasmus Hojlund, it isn’t just domestically the teenager has seen his stock rise. Internationally, Mainoo is wanted by Ghana. England are expected to do all they can to keep hold of him following his six appearances at under-19 level though.

However, despite his meteoric rise, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, United’s hierarchy are not rushing to enter contract renewal talks. The club only agreed Mainoo’s latest deal, which doesn’t expire until 2027, 12 months ago, so they’re in no danger of losing the midfielder.

And while a bumper new deal is inevitable for a youngster with his level of potential, United, for the time being, are more focused on ensuring he develops into the best player he can be.