Man United star with 317 appearances wanted by Ligue 1 giants this summer

Man United are expected to part ways with Anthony Martial this summer and the French star is on the transfer lists of some huge clubs back in his homeland.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and there is no chance of the forward being offered a new one.

Martial has been at the Manchester club since 2015 and has been very underwhelming throughout his 317 appearances for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag will be looking to add a new striker to his squad this summer, therefore, if Martial did stay, his minutes would be very limited.

According to Todofichajes, Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Monaco have an interest in Martial and could make a move for the forward this summer when he becomes a free agent.

The 28-year-old spent two years at Monaco before moving to Man United but it is not certain if the player wants to return. The report states that there is also interest from Spain, a country where Martial spent some time on loan.

There have been no formal offers from anyone at present as the Man United star’s contract continues to run down.