Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo ready to make huge career decision but will keep options open

Manchester United’s 18-year-old sensation Kobbie Mainoo will accept any call-up by England ahead of next month’s friendly matches but is planning to keep his international future open.

It was reported last week by Graeme Bailey that England manager Gareth Southgate could include the youngster in his squad for their huge matches against Brazil and Belgium in March as the cap would go a long way in keeping him in the Three Lions’ set-up.

Mainoo is also eligible to play for Ghana and the African country’s FA have confirmed they are interested in getting the midfielder to switch his international allegiance as the Man United star has represented England throughout the lower levels.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that Mainoo is ready to accept any call-up by England but is planning to keep the Ghana option open.

Since England’s games against Brazil and Belgium are only friendlies, Mainoo would still be able to switch to Ghana if he plays as they are not competitive matches.

Southgate will be desperate to have the Man United star on board and having performed exceptionally for the Manchester club this season, the Three Lions coach may even include him in his squad for the Euros.

Places are up for grabs with the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson not performing at the highest level at present and Southgate could use this as a way to keep hold of Mainoo long-term.