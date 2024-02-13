Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive unit during the summer transfer window.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the two clubs have set sights on signing the Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Arsenal have already expressed their interest in the player but Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign him. The Red Devils are already negotiating with the 24-year-old defender’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done at the end of the season.

Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and the Dutch international defender could prove to be a superb acquisition. The 24-year-old has worked under Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax and a reunion could be an attractive idea for all parties.

He has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League as well.

De Ligt was regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world during his time at Ajax and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. He could help Manchester United tighten up at the back and compete for major trophies.

Meanwhile, Arsenal already have a number of quality central defenders at their disposal and it would be quite surprising if they decided to move for De Ligt without selling someone first.

Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber and William Saliba have been useful players for them and the Gunners have plenty of depth as far as the central defensive unit is concerned.