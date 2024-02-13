Manchester United are keen on the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

A report from Team Talk claims that Manchester United want to add more quality to their attacking unit and they have identified the 20-year-old Slovenian striker as a target. Sesko has a £42 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him.

Manchester United signed Hojlund at the start of the season and the former Atalanta striker had a mediocre start to life in the Premier League. However, he has been in red-hot form in his last few matches. The Denmark international striker is likely to improve in the coming months, and he could establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils.

However, Manchester United need more depth in that position and Sesko could be a quality alternative to Hojlund. The 20-year-old Bundesliga striker could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported £42 million asking price for the striker. They must look to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification for the next season. Attracting elite young talents without the lure of Champions League football could prove to be quite difficult.

Sesko has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.