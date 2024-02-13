Manchester United continue to keep tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

A report from Manchester Evening News claims that the Red Devils could be on the lookout for a right-back at the end of the season and they could make a move for the Dutchman.

Frimpong was a target for Manchester United last summer as well but they chose to stick with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The report from MEN claims that Wan-Bissaka is likely to be sold in the summer and Frimpong could be a potential replacement.

The 23-year-old defender has established himself as an indispensable asset for Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen. He has been one of their key players and he has contributed to 8 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. The Dutch full-back is exceptional going forward and he could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

Wan-Bissaka has often been criticised for his limitations as a full-back going forward and Frimpong would be an excellent upgrade. He can operate as a wing-back as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can agree on a fee with the Bundesliga outfit for the 23-year-old Dutch defender. It is far resume that Frimpong will be keen on a move to Old Trafford and it will be a major step up in his career. He would get to test himself against some of the best attackers in the world in the Premier League and Manchester United could offer him the platform to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons as well.