Denzel Dumfries is considered a concrete target for Manchester United this coming summer.

Whether the Dutchman departs Inter Milan at the end of the season will, to a certain extent, be controlled by the Italian giants.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed a gap in demands between the 27-year-old, who desires a €5m-a-year salary, and the Nerazzurri who aren’t willing to go beyond €3.5m-a-year (€1m more than what he’s currently earning).

Some future planning has already taken place, however, with Simone Inzaghi’s men having already signed Taj Buchanan in January, who is considered a natural replacement.

Competetion for Dumfries

It should be noted that the Red Devils are not alone in their interest, with two other English clubs thought to be keen, in addition to (and above all) Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga outfit, currently five points clear of incumbent league champions Bayern Munich, have already begun drawing up a list of possible replacements for Jeremie Frimpong. Dumfries is understood to be included.

Erik ten Hag’s side have, nonetheless, been following the Rotterdam-born defender for some time now, with the United boss very much appreciating the talents of his compatriot.

Inter Milan would be prepared to accept an offer of around €20m in light of the player’s contract expiring in 2025. Manchester United believe this figure to be reasonable.