Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba ahead of a potential summer move.

The Red Devils need to improve defensively and Tapsoba could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 25-year-old has been a key player for the German club and he was reportedly a target for Manchester United last year as well as per Manchester Evening News.

The Burkina Faso international is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal ahead of him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow on their interest with an official proposal.

The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next season and they need to plug the gaps in their squad. They have been quite vulnerable defensively this season and they have conceded 33 goals in 24 league matches. They will have to improve in that department if they want to compete at the highest level and signing a quality, central defender should be at top priority for them.

Harry Maguire has been linked with the move away from the club in recent months and the Red Devils will need to bring in a quality replacement. Tapsoba has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a solid acquisition at the back for the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with the German club for the 25-year-old central defender at the end of the season.