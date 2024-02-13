Mason Greenwood posts photo with partner Harriet Robson and calls her “best mum”

In a rare internet image of partner Harriet Robson, Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood wishes the “best mum” a happy birthday.

With the completion of his loan transfer to La Liga team Getafe during the summer transfer window of 2023, the England international has avoided the spotlight off the field.

With seven goals and five assists so far this season, he has been making an impression on the pitch in order to make a name for himself again after being involved in controversies in the past.

After a court case involving accusations of attempted rape, violence, and coercive behavior was withdrawn in February 2023, Greenwood is resuming his professional career.

With the arrival of his partner Harriet and their little daughter, the 22-year-old has found acceptance in Spain.

Greenwood has come to Instagram to wish the “best mum” a “happy birthday” and uploaded a photograph of Harriet taking his daughter to a Getafe game, following a year in which he gave few interviews and posted minimal content on social media.

The long-term destiny of Greenwood is still up for debate. His contract in England is set to expire in 2025, and he is anticipated to return to Old Trafford in the summer, at which point United is expected to approve a permanent move away from the club for him.

The former United attacker has been linked with moves away from the club with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid being discussed as his next destination.

Due to his performances this season, it won’t be surprising to see him earn a move to a big club in the summer.