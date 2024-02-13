Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence on Conor Gallagher’s Chelsea future

Mauricio Pochettino is adamant Conor Gallagher wants to stay at Chelsea.

Used more frequently than any other Chelsea player, Gallagher, 24, has become a hugely important player under Pochettino.

And proving his importance during Monday night’s Premier League clash against Palace, the midfielder, who ironically spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park, put in a fine display. Scoring two of the Blues’ three goals in what turned out to be a convincing 3-1 win, the 24-year-old was pivotal in his side taking the points.

However, irrespective of how highly he is valued by his manager, Gallagher remains heavily linked with a transfer away. His home-grown status, which would represent 100 per cent profit on any future sale, appeals to Chelsea’s hierarchy as they desperately seek to remain within Financial Fair Play’s strict margins.

Selling Gallagher would almost certainly unsettle the rest of the squad, frustrate the manager and anger the fanbase though, so Todd Boehly and co. have been advised to proceed with caution, especially when arch-rivals Spurs appear the side most interested in signing the former Palace loanee.

And increasing the pressure on the club’s owners to keep hold of Gallagher, Pochettino revealed after the Palace game how much the Epsom-born midfielder wishes to remain at Stamford Bridge.

“Gallagher told me he wants to stay at Chelsea,” Pochettino said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“Other than that, it’s for him and the club to discuss. We like him. I’m so happy for him and so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed. Then about his contract, it’s up to Conor and the club.”

Since the start of the season, Gallagher, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered six assists in 32 games in all competitions.