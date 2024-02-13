Mo Salah returns to Liverpool training ahead of crucial run

Liverpool have a crucial four-week run coming up.

Not only do the Reds have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to prepare for, but after losing 3-1 against Arsenal recently, next month’s blockbuster against Manchester City is essentially a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, in line with the importance of their next six fixtures, the 2019-20 Premier League winners have been handed a major boost.

Winger Mo Salah has returned to first-team training following the hamstring injury he sustained while with Egypt playing in the Africa Cup of Nations last month.

Confirming the good news on their official social media channels, Liverpool’s media team have provided fans with some footage of the 31-year-old attacker training with his teammates.

Time for today's session ? pic.twitter.com/XdEOmoCDf4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2024

Speaking recently about Salah’s recovery, Jurgen Klopp said: “He is going through all the paces now and it looks positive. It’s either next week or the week after. If you ask him, it’s next week.”

Liverpool’s next game against Brentford is scheduled for 12.30 p.m. on Saturday. Failure to make his manager’s starting lineup against the Bees could see Salah make his full return against Luton Town on the following Wednesday.