On loan Newcastle United forward Yankuba Minteh has been told he is not ‘good enough’ for a starting spot at Feyenoord.

Joining the Magpies from Danish side Odense Boldklub and immediately signing for Feyenoord on loan last summer, Minteh, 19, is a player Eddie Howe has high hopes for.

However, despite his high potential, Minteh is enduring a tough season. Often played as a right winger, the teenager has failed to find the back of the net since the end of September.

And Dutch journalists Dennis van Eersel and Dennis Kranenburg believe the Gambian’s poor end product is to blame.

“I’ve seen that in him for some time now. He makes an action, looks threatening, but then the cross has to come and it seems as if he closes his eyes,” Kranenburg said on a podcast.

“I do see the potential in Minteh. We didn’t completely cut him off. He’s still very young and Feyenoord didn’t pick him up for nothing. He’s certainly talented and his work ethic is also good. But at the moment I don’t think he’s good enough for a starting place at Feyenoord,” Van Eersel added.