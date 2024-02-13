Newcastle planning to sell two players with 46 goals and 20 assists combined

Newcastle United could reportedly offload two players to help fund summer incomings.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Magpies could find a way to not sell Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak.

Viewed as two of the club’s best players, fans would be gutted to see Guimaraes or Isak leave St. James’ Park — even if it meant either’s departure could fund at least one new marquee signing.

So understandably keen to avoid such a scenario, Newcastle’s cash-rich owners could offload two lesser-valued players, including captain Kieran Trippier.

“They’re going to sell players,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I’m just not sure that they will offload anyone like Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak. I still think, if you’re looking at a senior player that will leave, it will be someone more like Kieran Trippier or Callum Wilson. Those types of players can be moved on and upgraded, but I don’t think that would be the plan with a player like Guimaraes or Isak because finding an upgrade on those players is very difficult.

“While Newcastle need to balance the books, the best way to do that is not to start selling your best assets. They need to find other ways around that. I think we will look at a rebuild of sorts in the summer for Newcastle, but I really don’t expect it to be those types of players that find themselves being moved on.”