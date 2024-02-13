Opinion: If West Ham don’t sack David Moyes after a 6-0 drubbing they can’t be considered forward thinking

If recent reports are to be believed, David Moyes is close to signing a new contract with West Ham.

The Scot remains a divisive presence amongst Hammers fans, his penchant for safety first football going against the ‘West Ham way’ that’s long been a hallmark of the way the first-team plays.

Moyes will point to his recent European record as a way of sticking two fingers up to the naysayers, however, the Irons abject showing at home to Arsenal might just shock the board into action that they should’ve perhaps taken at the end of last season.

One could argue that the team won the Europa Conference League despite Moyes not because of him, and if the club really want to progress then they need to be looking at a more forward-thinking manager.

It’s believed that director of football, Tim Steidten, is at odds with Moyes, and no wonder when you consider the great work that he’s done bringing in the likes of Mo Kudus and Edson Alvarez et al.

If the club need to lose one of them, it surely can’t be Steidten.

Losing 6-0 at home is virtually unheard of, and the last time that West Ham were on the end of such a hammering on their own patch was way back on Boxing Day 1963 when losing 8-2 at Upton Park to Blackburn Rovers.

It wasn’t just the fact that Arsenal were better in all departments, it’s that Moyes had no clue whatsoever as to how to stem the tide.

He stood on the sidelines looking like the football dinosaur that he is.

If West Ham’s owners truly want to take the club forward, then the manner of that performance against the Gunners has to be the watershed moment.

Hand Moyes a new deal, and the board are asking for everything they get.