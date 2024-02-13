Premier League clubs considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin approach

There are multiple Premier League clubs reportedly considering signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Everton striker is attracting interest from rival clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Out of contract in just 18 months, the Toffees will know they’ll need to make an important decision on the forward’s future come the end of the season.

How Sean Dyche feels about the 26-year-old possible departure remains unknown, but with Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite both heavily linked with Arsenal and Manchester United respectively, it’s hard to imagine the former Burnley boss is thrilled at the prospect of losing three key first-team players.

The names of the interested clubs have not been included in Football Insider’s report, but it’s understandable why they’re so keen for the Sheffield-born striker to prove his fitness before making a move.

As per Transfermarkt, since the end of last season, Everton’s number nine has missed a total of 114 days through injury with his hamstring a particularly recurring issue.

But now back to full fitness, Calvert-Lewin, who has played 20 Premier League games so far this campaign, is back among the goals, although he will be hoping to greatly improve his tally of three between now and the summer.