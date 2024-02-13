Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are interested in 21-year-old Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

A report from Defensa Central claims that La Liga club has started getting ready for the summer transfer window, with the acquisition of a new striker being their main objective.

Los Blancos, who hope to make a big transfer before the next season, have not yet signed Karim Benzema’s replacement. The team has lately explored Rasmus Hojlund as a potential summer transfer.

In La Liga and the Champions League, the Spanish powerhouses have been playing brilliantly, despite not signing a replacement for Karim Benzema during the summer transfer window. Their summer signing, Jude Bellingham, has made an excellent start to the season.

In the summer, they will most likely sign a new, elite forward. Real Madrid’s top objective will be to recruit either Erling Haaland from Manchester City or Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Since joining United, Hojlund has faced criticism for his form and has struggled to score goals. But in his last five games, the 21-year-old seems to have turned things around as he has five goals and two assists.

Because of his exceptional form since the start of the year, Real Madrid is expressing interest in him.

United will make sure that they keep a hold of one of their best young players who could go on to become a star in the future. With Hojlund finally finding his feet at the club and enjoying his time at Old Trafford, a move away from the Red Devils looks highly unlikely.