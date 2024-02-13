Richard Keys loved what ‘thunderous’ Arsenal star did against West Ham

Richard Keys has heaped the praise on one Arsenal player following the Gunners’ emphatic 6-0 victory last weekend.

Enjoying the Gunners put six past David Moyes’ struggling Hammers, presenter Keys had a lot to say about Declan Rice’s performance.

The England international, who joined Arsenal from West Ham for £105 million in the summer (Sky Sports), had a game to remember; setting two up and scoring one.

The 24-year-old’s goal, which came after 65 minutes and was the last of the game, was an excellent long-range strike which left Alphonse Areola with no chance.

However, despite his brilliant finish, the midfielder held back his celebration out of respect for his former club, and Keys has now praised what he believes was a touch of ‘class’ from the Gunners’ number 41.

“Class, Dec. Real class. Of course, I’m referring to the ‘celebration’ after Rice smashed Arsenal’s sixth against West Ham,” he wrote in his blog.

“I thought Rice had a thunderous impact on the game. He looked every inch the player that left West Ham and used to play like it every week in their colours. Perhaps it was because he was back on familiar territory, but Rice cajoled, hit probing passes and to some degree ran the game, in a way I haven’t seen him do often enough in an Arsenal jersey.

“His goal topped it all off. He did everything I said he should be doing when I wrote about him being Declan Nice recently. And the celebration police were quite happy with what followed his goal. He was muted. Respectful. And classy.”

Rice is certainly enjoying an impressive first season at the Emirates. The former Chelsea academy starlet has more than lived up to his sky-high price tag during his first seven months in London, and that is saying something considering how much was spent on him.

Set to play a key role in the club’s future success, Rice’s impact at Arsenal is unmatched, especially among their rivals, including Chelsea, who spent £115 million on Moises Caicedo; a player who has yet to settle since becoming the Premier League’s most expensive player.