Spurs ready to make ‘firm move’ for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

Spurs have not given up in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The Lilywhites are thought to be big admirers of the 24-year-old midfielder but have yet to back their interest up with a formal offer.

However, that could all be about to change because according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Daniel Levy is set to make a ‘firm move’ to sign the Englishman at the end of the season.

Chelsea’s biggest problem, which has been a massive oversight by US owner Todd Boehly, is the club’s need to sell talent to comply with Financial Fair Play’s strict margins.

Gallagher’s homegrown status, which, should he be sold, would represent 100 per cent profit. The Blues did not bank on the academy graduate being so crucial to Mauricio Pochettino’s plans though.

The 24-year-old has played more football under Pochettino this season than any other Chelsea player, and his brace against Crystal Palace on Monday night has only cemented his place further.

Speaking after the game about Gallagher’s future, Pochettino, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, said: “Gallagher told me he wants to stay at Chelsea. Other than that, it’s for him and the club to discuss.”

All of these factors, including the player’s contract, which expires in 18 months, means Chelsea face a massive dilemma ahead of the summer transfer window. The midfielder’s value is decreasing and interest in him increasing more with every passing day.

The Blues must now decide whether or not to offer him a new contract and go against their previous plans, or cash in for a fee that is almost certain to be lower than what they originally hoped for.