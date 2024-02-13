West Ham United manager David Moyes in under increasing pressure after his team’s 6-0 defeat against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Scottish manager’s future has been the subject of much conjecture in recent weeks as the club have still not offered him a new contract. With his contract expiring a the London stadium at the end of the season, his future is still unclear.

However, it seemed like a turning point after Sunday’s loss, and things will now be a little louder.

In addition to West Ham’s defeat, the players appeared to lack confidence and direction in a defeat that will not be forgotten for a very long time.

It’s not all bad news, though, as West Ham are in eighth position in the Premier League and have advanced from their Europa League group.

However, given that the club was previously showing interest in Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, this crushing loss could reinforce such notions.

The most recent information about Moyes’ future has been revealed by journalist Jacob Steinberg. He mentioned how West Ham had previously expressed interest in giving Moyes a new deal, but that looks to have altered in the wake of the defeat against Arsenal.

The journalist said: “Despite positivity last month there’s now no guarantee that West Ham will end up giving David Moyes a new deal.

“Some still expect him to stay but recent form has changed the mood. Further talks planned later in the season, West Ham hoping to see improvement in results.”

The former Everton and Manchester United manager has come under severe criticism even after good results at West Ham. The fans have often criticised his defensive style of play and want the team to play with an attacking approach.

Moyes has come close to getting sacked by the club on previous occasions, with Slaven Bilic linked to the club last season, according to The Telegraph.