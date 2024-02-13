Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old winger has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and picking up three assists across all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs and Tottenham are prepared to pay big money for him.

The report from Calciomercato.It claims that the North London club could offer more than €30 million for the 26-year-old Icelandic winger. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for Gudmundsson and he is likely to be attracted to the idea of playing for Tottenham next season.

The North London outfit are well-placed to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification for the next season. They will be an attractive destination for most players and Gudmundsson would be a quality addition.

The 26-year-old will add pace, flair and goals in the final third. He has shown his quality in Italian football and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The winger is at the peak of his powers and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his development. He will want to test himself at the highest level and joining a top Premier League club would be ideal.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Genoa. The two clubs recently worked on the transfer of Radu Dragusin, and it is fair to assume that there could be an amicable relationship between them and an agreement could be sorted out in the summer.