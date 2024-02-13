Video: Bernardo Silva restores Man City’s lead with world-class finish vs Copenhagen

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City are beating Copenhagen 2-1 at halftime in their Champions League clash after Bernardo Silva restored the Premier League club’s lead just before the break. 

Kevin De Bruyne scored the opening goal of the match after 11 minutes and it looked like City would kick on from there.

However, Copenhagen would equalise as Ederson passed the ball straight to an opposition player and the ball eventually fell to Magnus Mattsson, who scored a screamer from outside of the box to stun Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Danish side could not keep that scoreline until the break as Man City got a lucky break and Bernardo Silva would finish it off in world-class style.

More Stories / Latest News
26-year-old Tottenham player ready to join English club on one condition
25-year-old wants improved Liverpool deal, could become their highest earner
Pep Guardiola makes big claim about Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career
More Stories Bernardo Silva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.