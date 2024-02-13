Video: Bernardo Silva restores Man City’s lead with world-class finish vs Copenhagen

Man City are beating Copenhagen 2-1 at halftime in their Champions League clash after Bernardo Silva restored the Premier League club’s lead just before the break.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the opening goal of the match after 11 minutes and it looked like City would kick on from there.

However, Copenhagen would equalise as Ederson passed the ball straight to an opposition player and the ball eventually fell to Magnus Mattsson, who scored a screamer from outside of the box to stun Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Danish side could not keep that scoreline until the break as Man City got a lucky break and Bernardo Silva would finish it off in world-class style.

Not level for long… A slice of luck in the build-up, but Man City lead again through Bernardo Silva ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/JDuydieaID — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024