Video: “I didn’t know he was that quick” – Tanganga blown away by Tottenham star’s speed

Tottenham loanee Japhet Tanganga has admitted he was surprised by how quick Micky van de Ven is and has heaped praise on the centre-back in a recent interview.

The 22-year-old joined Tottenham this summer and has been a big success for Ange Postecoglou. The defender has been receiving praise from many Premier League watchers and it was clear the North London club missed him when he was out for a long time through injury.

The Dutch star’s recovery speed has been his stand-out trait and it allows Spurs to play with a very high line.

When asked if he fancied himself in a race over 50 yards with Van de Ven, Tottenham loanee Japhet Tanaganga, who is currently on loan at Millwall, stated that he didn’t know the Dutch defender was that quick.

“I didn’t know he was that quick,” Tanganga said to Sky Sports.

“I spoke to some of the boys who I know and still speak to now, and obviously I’ve seen the games and I’ve asked them ‘how quick is he?’ They say he is pretty quick. Everyone can see his quality and how good a centre-back he is.”