Video: Incredible news for Liverpool fans as four key stars return to training, no sign of World-class 25-year-old

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have received a major boost on Tuesday as four key players in their squad have returned to training ahead of the Reds’ match with Brentford on Saturday.

The Merseyside club put a clip out on social media that showed Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Alisson Becker and Conor Bradley all involved in training. However, there was no sign of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the clip.

The 25-year-old was subbed off at halftime during Liverpool’s match with Burnley at the weekend with a knee injury and is expected to be absent for a while.

Although this is a major blow, fans of the Reds will be over the moon to see Salah back smiling on the training pitch as it has been a while since they have seen the superstar in a red shirt.

