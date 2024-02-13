Video: Lethal finish from De Bruyne gives Man City Champions League lead within first 15 minutes

Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen inside the first 15 minutes courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne goal.

The Premier League champions were heavy favourites coming into the match and created two very good opportunities before the goal eventually came in the 11th minute.

De Bruyne would make it 1-0 with a lethal finish but the build-up to the goal was of the highest level.

It is going to be a long night for the Danish club from here as City will try to kill the tie so they can rest players for the second leg.

Kevin De Bruyne fires Man City ahead in Copenhagen ? How about that switch from Rúben Dias? ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/ki38PNISVz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024