Video: Lethal finish from De Bruyne gives Man City Champions League lead within first 15 minutes

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen inside the first 15 minutes courtesy of a Kevin De Bruyne goal. 

The Premier League champions were heavy favourites coming into the match and created two very good opportunities before the goal eventually came in the 11th minute.

De Bruyne would make it 1-0 with a lethal finish but the build-up to the goal was of the highest level.

It is going to be a long night for the Danish club from here as City will try to kill the tie so they can rest players for the second leg.

More Stories / Latest News
26-year-old Tottenham player ready to join English club on one condition
25-year-old wants improved Liverpool deal, could become their highest earner
Pep Guardiola makes big claim about Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career
More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.