Video: Man City stunned as Ederson howler leads to Copenhagen star scoring screamer

Man City have been stunned in their Champions League clash with Copenhagen as the Danish club have levelled the match at 1-1.

The Premier League side have dominated the game so far and City could easily be 3-0 ahead if they took their chances.

Kevin De Bruyne made it 1-0 after 11 minutes but it is now 1-1 as the home side have punished a mistake from Ederson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper passed the ball straight to a Copenhagen player and the ball eventually fell to Magnus Mattsson, who scored a screamer from outside of the box to stun the Premier League champions.

Parken erupts as Rei Matteson equalises against Man City! ? A costly mistake from Ederson in the process ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2mC4bNNubv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 13, 2024