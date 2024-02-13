Video: Outrageous solo goal gives Real Madrid lead over RB Leipzig

Real Madrid have taken the lead in their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig courtesy of an incredible solo goal from Brahim Diaz.

The match went into the halftime break level with both sides having chances in the opening 45 minutes but it would be the Spanish giants that would break the deadlock early in the second half.

Diaz is having a great season with the La Liga side and has just scored his best goal of the campaign with an incredible solo strike in Real Madrid’s Last 16 clash.

